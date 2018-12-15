Check Out Top Five Defensive Plays From Red Sox’s 2018 Season

The Boston Red Sox bats made a whole lot of noise in the 2018 Major League Baseball campaign, but let’s not forget about the gloves.

The Red Sox were among the best fielding teams last season, as they committed the seventh-fewest errors in the league. Boston’s defense only seemed to improve once the postseason rolled around, a leading factor in the club securing its fourth World Series title in the past 15 years.

The Sox on Friday released their top five defensive plays from the 2018 season, and you probably don’t need a spoiler alert to figure out which web gem owns the No. 1 spot.

This is the kind of defense that wins World Series. pic.twitter.com/oQrOnIVsGB — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 14, 2018

Boston was recognized for its fielding prowess at the conclusion of the season, as Ian Kinsler, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts all were honored with Gold Gloves. The Red Sox’s three 2018 Gold Glove Awards were tied for the most for one team.

