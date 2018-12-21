Chris Broussard Believes This Team Is ‘Perfect Landing Spot’ For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving already has verbally committed to re-upping with the Boston Celtics, but nothing is official, of course, until the star point guard signs the dotted line.

As such, some of the basketball world still is holding onto the idea that Irving will flee Boston when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. While we’re not sure if Chris Broussard is among this company, he believes there’s a better situation out there for Irving than the Celtics.

During an appearance Friday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” Broussard was tasked with identifying the “perfect landing spots” for a number of high-profile players come the offseason. As for Irving, Broussard believes the five-time All-Star would be best fit on his hometown team with a fellow superstar.

.@Chris_Broussard chooses the perfect landing spots for several marquee NBA players pic.twitter.com/4U3VwdUGlx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 21, 2018

A New York Knicks big three of Irving, Kevin Durant and Kristaps Porzingis would be incredibly fun to watch, but the odds of that actually coming to fruition are slim. Irving and Durant, obviously, both will be searching for super-max contracts this summer, while Porzingis is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. The Knicks likely would prioritize proven stars in Irving and Durant, but even signing the pair would be a challenge in itself.

Plus, given that the Celtics are built to be NBA title contenders for years to come, it will be tough for Irving to leave Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports