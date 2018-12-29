Christian Pulisic Reportedly Drawing Interest From This Premier League Club

Christian Pulisic is generating a ton of interest from some of the top clubs in the English Premier League.

Chelsea have submitted a bid ‘north of €50 million’ ($57 million) to sign the 20-year old American from Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund next summer, ESPN’s Raphael Honigstein wrote Saturday citing sources.

“Dortmund have ruled out selling the U.S. attacking midfielder in the January transfer window,” Honigstein wrote. “But he will be allowed to leave the club in six months’ time subject to an acceptable transfer fee.”

“Pulisic has assured the club he will not run down his existing contract, which expires in 2020, but Dortmund are aware he has his heart set on leaving Germany.”

And it appears the London club is currently the leader to land the attacking midfielder, with rival Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United expected to possibly make bids as well.

A native of Hershey, Pa., Pulisic has made 115 appearances for Dortmund since he was signed in 2016 at 17, and has scored 15 goals. He has scored nine goals in 23 appearances with the United States Mens National Team.

Pulisic has been dubbed by many as America’s next big hope in the sport, and he became the youngest captain in US national team modern history when he wore the captains’ band in an international friendly against Italy in November. His rising commercial status, as well as his form on the pitch, have made him an worthwhile grab for Premier League clubs.

