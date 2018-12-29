Clemson Vs. Notre Dame Live Stream: Watch College Football Playoff Online

Clemson and Notre Dame are in and now it’s time to see who will play for a national title.
The No. 2 Tigers and No. 3 Fighting Irish will meet in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday in one of the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups.
Clemson now has made four straight appearances in the playoffs and will look to freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a ferocious defensive line to get them back to the championship game. The undefeated Tigers will be without star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence as he was one of three players suspended for testing positive for ostarine.
Notre Dame enters its first College Football Playoff appearance having sailed to a 12-0 record after a midseason quarterback change that installed Ian Book as the starter.
Here’s how you can watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame online:
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, at 4 p.m.
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
