Club America Vs Cruz Azul Live Stream: Watch Liga MX Final Online

The best of Mexican soccer will face off on the field of play Thursday night.

Club America will face Cruz Azul at 9:30 p.m. ET in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura Liguilla final (Mexican League playoffs). The teams led the way during the regular season, so fans will watch intently as the Mexico City-based squads meet to establish supremacy in their domestic game.

Univision will broadcast Club America versus Cruz Azul in the United States. Here’s how to watch the first leg of the Liga MX final online.

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images