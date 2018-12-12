Colin Cowherd Believes One Thing Healed Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Relationship

Sometimes the only way to appreciate what you have is to realize how bad things could be if you had made a different choice.

A year ago, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick reportedly were at odds with each other and the New England Patriots’ dynasty was about to collapse into the sea.

Fast forward 12 months and the legendary coach and quarterback tandem reportedly are back on good terms with Belichick “treating Brady more like a 41-year-old man.”

So, what mended the power couple’s seemingly fractured relationship? If you ask Colin Cowherd, one man’s failures drove the two back together: Jimmy Garoppolo.

Cowherd explained Wednesday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” why he believes Garoppolo’s lost season with the San Francisco 49ers helped Belichick drop his grudge against Brady and led to harmony at Patriot Place.

"Garoppolo's failures have brought Bill and Brady back together." —@ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/cAmvg27VqZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 12, 2018

As Cowherd noted, Garoppolo was seen by Belichick as the heir apparent to Brady, and a way to extend his coaching career and prove he could win without No. 12 under center. There were cracks in the foundation last year after Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers and things appeared to be headed for a free fall after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

But things have quieted down in 2018, and the Patriots’ great triumvirate is gearing up for another run at their sixth Lombardi Trophy while Garoppolo rehabs his torn ACL.

Things always come up roses in New England, even in the winter.

Make sure to finish the football season on a high note by doing all of your NFL betting at Skybook.ag.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports