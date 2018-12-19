Colin Cowherd Predicts How Patriots’ Postseason Run Will Play Out

The New England Patriots are bound for yet another postseason appearance, but one talking head believes their January run won’t last very long.

The Patriots, who can clinch their 10th straight AFC East title Sunday, have two games remaining on their 2018 regular-season schedule before the playoffs get underway. While Colin Cowherd believes New England will get some help over the next two weeks and regain its first-round bye, the host of “The Herd” believes Tom Brady and Co. will be one and done.

“The Chiefs, a five seed, go to the Patriots, and I think New England ends up a two seed because they’re gonna win the rest of the year, 2-0. And I think Kansas City this time beats them,” Cowherd said Wednesday on FOX Sports 1. “I think Kansas City is going to be the team that you can beat them once, standalone game, big spot for Patrick Mahomes. But I think Patrick’s gonna be able to beat Pittsburgh second time he plays them. …It’s very hard to beat a great team and a great coach two times, three times in a year. Kansas City beats New England, and New England looks old and New England looks tired and we all sort of get it.”

There’s no denying the Chiefs are a matchup nightmare in more ways than one, but there would be reason to be confident in the Patriots in that hypothetical matchup. New England is 19-3 in home playoff games in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, with its last loss coming in the 2012 AFC Championship Game. And for how bad the Patriots have looked on the road this season, they’ve looked equally as impressive at Gillette Stadium.

But one thing is for sure: If the Patriots continue to play like they have over the last two weeks, they’ll likely be bounced from the postseason regardless of who they go up against.

