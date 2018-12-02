Colts Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

Entering the season, who would’ve though the Indianapolis Colts would be better than the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Alas, that’s where we are as we head into Week 13, with the 6-5 Colts looking to make a run for a wild card spot, or, even better, the division crown against the 8-3 Houston Texans.

The Jags made it to the AFC Championship last season and were a preseason favorite to get back to the conference title, but instead are 3-8 and occupy last in the AFC South.

Here’s how and when to watch Colts vs. Jaguars:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images