Cordarrelle Patterson Returns To Perfect Attendance Patriots Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots still only have 52 players on their active roster, but everyone was present and accounted for at practice Friday.

That means wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, returned Friday. The Patriots also had perfect attendance on their 10-man practice squad.

The Patriots must fill their 53-man roster by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. It’s likely they’ll sign a player off their practice squad to take Josh Gordon’s place on the roster. Gordon was suspended by the NFL on Thursday.

The Patriots currently have quarterback Danny Etling, wide receiver Damoun Patterson, tight end Stephen Anderson, offensive linemen Toby Weathersby and Cole Croston, defensive linemen Frank Herron, Ufamba Kamalu and Trent Harris, linebacker Calvin Munson and cornerback Jomal Wiltz on their practice squad.

