Danica Patrick Reveals Tear-Jerking Christmas Gift She Got Her Father

Sometimes the best Christmas presents require more thought and less money.
If you’re searching for proof, look no further than Danica Patrick.
The retired race car driver took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the Christmas gift she got for her father. And, well the gift is a beauty: her first and last firesuits, together in the same frame.
Patrick accompanied the post with a heartfelt, worthwhile message.
Check this out:
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas Eve! This is from yesterday before I left my parents place in Indy. We did Christmas early and my sis helped with the idea of something sentimental for dad….. we all cried. It’s my first and last suit. It was an emotional year of leaving something behind that was such a huge part of our lives. The main reason I am saying all this, is because Christmas dosent have to cost a lot of money. It should cost something different…. sometimes more than we are willing to give, and that is your time and/or deep thought of a gift that will mean something to someone. I am guilty of spending money, yes, but I also put all a lot of thought to what I am getting. I heard the best gift idea yesterday from my friend molly…. her and her husband have a Christmas challenge of who can spend the least amount of money and get the other one to cry. Let me say her gift takes a lot of time and virtually no money. I love that. Have an amazing, happy, connected holiday! And I mean connected to people not your phone…..after you read this. 😆
Yes, it probably wasn’t cheap to put those suits in such a big frame, but you get the point.
Well done, Danica.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
