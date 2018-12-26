Danica Patrick Reveals Tear-Jerking Christmas Gift She Got Her Father

Sometimes the best Christmas presents require more thought and less money.

If you’re searching for proof, look no further than Danica Patrick.

The retired race car driver took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the Christmas gift she got for her father. And, well the gift is a beauty: her first and last firesuits, together in the same frame.

Patrick accompanied the post with a heartfelt, worthwhile message.

Check this out:

Yes, it probably wasn’t cheap to put those suits in such a big frame, but you get the point.

Well done, Danica.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images