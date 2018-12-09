Danny Ainge Has Hilarious Response To Marcus Smart Tying Him In Made 3-Pointers

The Boston Celtics did more than just record their largest victory under Brad Stevens on Saturday night.
Marcus Smart continued his hot streak from deep going 2-of-4, and tied president of basketball operations, and former-Celtic Danny Ainge for the ninth-most made 3-point shots in Celtics history in his team’s 133-77 thumping of the Bulls at TD Garden.
Following the game, Ainge had the perfect reaction to the fellow marksman.
Hopefully Ainge has enjoyed his time as ninth on the list, because Smart sure is to make history\ Monday and pass the former Boston-bruiser.
Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images
