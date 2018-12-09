Danny Ainge Has Hilarious Response To Marcus Smart Tying Him In Made 3-Pointers

The Boston Celtics did more than just record their largest victory under Brad Stevens on Saturday night.

Marcus Smart continued his hot streak from deep going 2-of-4, and tied president of basketball operations, and former-Celtic Danny Ainge for the ninth-most made 3-point shots in Celtics history in his team’s 133-77 thumping of the Bulls at TD Garden.

Following the game, Ainge had the perfect reaction to the fellow marksman.

Uh oh😱Trade deadline moved up to Monday🤣Marcus is a stud💪🏼☘️ https://t.co/kpueEphKvR — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) December 9, 2018

Hopefully Ainge has enjoyed his time as ninth on the list, because Smart sure is to make history\ Monday and pass the former Boston-bruiser.

