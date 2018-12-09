Danny Ainge Trolls Former Celtics Teammates With Hilarious Tweet

It’s been 30 years since Danny Ainge scored a career-high in points against the Philadelphia 76ers for the Boston Celtics. But if Ainge had it his way, it could have been more than a one-time occurrence.

The C’s president of basketball operations took to Twitter on Saturday night before the Green’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls to remember the historic moment … but not without throwing some hilarious shade at his former teammates. After NBC Sports Boston tweeted out a tribute video from the night of Dec. 9, 1988, Ainge added his two cents from the game.

Coulda had more of these nights had Bird and McHale not hogged it so much😂I prefer the 🏆🏆🏆☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/cZqepupWwO — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) December 8, 2018

Hilarious.

Ainge won two NBA championships with the C’s in 1984 and 1986, and watched Boston capture its 17th title in 2008.

