Danny Amendola Has Priceless Reaction To ‘Miami Miracle’ Vs. Patriots

Weird things seem to always happen to the New England Patriots when they travel to South Beach, but no one could have seen Sunday’s craziness coming.

The Patriots had a Week 14 victory over the Miami Dolphins fully in their grasp until they didn’t. After stretching its lead to five with a late field goal, New England wound up falling in epic fashion, as Miami scored a game-winning touchdown on its ensuing play thanks to a handful of laterals.

Pretty much everyone was left in disbelief as the play transpired, including a current Dolphins player who’s been a part of some wild situations as a member of the Patriots.

Danny Amendola on Miracle in Miami: “I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life. It was f—— crazy.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 9, 2018

Yup, that about sums it up.

Amendola wasn’t much of a factor against his former team, catching just one pass for 10 yards. Still, the veteran wide receiver surely will put personal stats aside for an incredible win.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports