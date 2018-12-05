Danny Amendola Is Stubbornly Fighting To Play Vs. Patriots This Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola is doing everything he can to prove he can play Sunday against his former team, the New England Patriots. That even means not listening to his head coach, Adam Gase.

Amendola missed last week’s game with a knee injury. He returned to the field Wednesday.

“Just to get him out at practice (Wednesday) was good, being able to do some of the things he did,” Gase said. “We’ll see how the week goes. I’m pretty sure you know what he’s already saying. I’m just trying to make sure we go through the week the right way where he doesn’t put himself in a worse position.

“But this is the first time that I would say that he’s not being very compliant with me. He wants to play in this game as bad as anybody. I’m trying to give him a little bit of the ability to show that he can go, but at the same time just try to make sure that we get through the week the right way, (so) we don’t lose him for any longer than we already have.”

Amendola has 48 catches for 469 yards with one touchdown this season, his first with the Dolphins. He’s also returned two punts for 14 yards.

The 10-year veteran had 230 receptions for 2,383 yards with 12 touchdowns in five seasons with the Patriots. He added 57 catches for 709 yards with six touchdowns in 13 postseason games.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images