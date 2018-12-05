David Backes Discusses ‘Anemic’ Power Play After Bruins’ 5-0 Loss

The Boston Bruins power play nearly was invisible Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.

Boston went 0-for-4 on the man advantage in its 5-0 loss to the Panthers at BB&T Center. Florida capitalized twice on its power play, but the B’s fell silent when given the opportunity to keep the game in reach.

David Backes reflected on went wrong on the power play in the loss and noted how the Panthers were able to “clog up” the neutral zone.

