Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Backes Gets Bruins On Board First With Deflected Backhanded Pass

by on Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:36PM

David Backes scored his second goal of the season Saturday night, but he got a little help in the process.

With less than four seconds to play in the first period of the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Detroit Red Wings, Backes backhanded a pass toward the net, hoping to connect with John Moore on the far post. Instead, it caught the stick of Dennis Cholowski and got past Detroit netminder Jimmy Howard, putting the Bruins up 1-0.

To see the goal and Andy Brickley’s breakdown of it, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

