David Krejci Celebrates 800th Career NHL Game With Vintage Performance

BOSTON — David Krejci reached a career milestone Tuesday night, so it’s only fitting he turned in the type of performance Boston Bruins fans have grown so accustomed to seeing over the past 13 seasons.

Krejci, who’s been vaulted up to Boston’s top line in wake of injuries to Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, registered three assists in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

The veteran center provided a helper on David Pastrnak’s game-tying goal, as well as Boston’s next two tallies, both of which were scored by Brad Marchand. Playing in their 10th season together, Marchand is well aware of Krejci’s uncanny ability to make his teammates shine.

“Krejci, he’s such a good player the way he sees the ice and the plays that he makes,” Marchand said. “It was great to be able to connect on a few and it’s fun to win, so we’re enjoying it right now.

“Pasta (Pastrnak) and I both know that we just have to get open and Krejci is gonna find us. That showed tonight, he made a few really nice passes.”

Pastrnak still is getting used to playing alongside Krejci, but it hasn’t taken the young winger very long to discover his new linemate’s usual mindset on the ice.

“Pass-first player, past-second player, third and then he shoots,” Pastrnak said.

Krejci, in all likelihood, will be shifted back to the second line once Bergeron returns from injury. But until then, you can expect Krejci to continue to frequently gift wrap goals for Marchand and Pastrnak.

“Those two guys make so may good plays out there, so I’m just going to try to be in the right time at the right place, so you know, they make things happen,” Krejci said. “So much fun playing with those guys, so just filling in for Bergy (Bergeron), and like I said, just happy I can help the team win games.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports