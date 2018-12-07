David Pastrnak, Brayden Point Among NHL’s Leading Goal Scorers

Thursday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will feature two of the NHL’s most gifted young scorers.

Lightning center Brayden Point currently is tied for second in the league with 20 goals scored this season, while David Pastrnak isn’t far behind with 19 of his own.

The 22-year-olds will look to continue their strong seasons when the Atlantic Division rivals square off at Amalie Arena. For a breakdown of the current league-leaders in goals, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports