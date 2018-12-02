David Pastrnak Continues Strong Play For Bruins Over Last Five Games

Despite being plagued by injuries, the Boston Bruins still have David Pastrnak helping make an impact.

Pastrnak is off to a hot start for the B’s with 19 goals and 11 assists, adding a helper during Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. His last five games, however, have been quite successful, collecting five points in that span.

Red Wings winger Justin Abdelkader had been struggling over his past four contests heading into Saturday, going scoreless. He had an assist in Detroit’s win, however, so it may be the start of a hot streak.

To see how the two compare, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images