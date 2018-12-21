David Pastrnak, David Krejci Break Down Bruins’ Second Straight Win

After arguably their most important win of the season Monday night in Montreal, the Boston Bruins responded with yet another strong effort.

The B’s notched their second straight win Thursday with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. After the game, David Pastrnak noted the importance of building off the win over the Canadiens, while David Krejci stressed Boston’s focus on keeping things simple.

To hear from both forwards, as well as Jaroslav Halak, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.