Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Pastrnak Gives Bruins Lead Vs. Ducks With One-Timer Power Play Goal

by on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:01PM

After a scoreless opening period against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, the Boston Bruins power play shined in the second period.

The Bruins converted on two man advantages in the second period, the first goal coming off an impressive one-timer from David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak took a cross-ice feed from Torey Krug and slapped a cannon by Ducks goalie John Gibson from the left face off circle.

To watch Pastrnak’s marker, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties