David Pastrnak Scores 20th Goal Of Season In First Period Vs. Lightning

by on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 9:20PM

It didn’t take very long for the Boston Bruins to strike Thursday night, and it was a usual suspect who found the back of the net.

David Pastrnak potted his 20th goal of the season just over two minutes into the Bruins’ tilt with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. After Pastrnak broke up a Ryan McDonagh pass attempt, the B’s winger situated himself right in from of Tampa Bay’s net and cleaned up a Colby Cave rebound.

To see Pastrnak light the lamp, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

