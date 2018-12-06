David Price Excited By Nathan Eovaldi’s Reported New Red Sox Contract

Has Nathan Eovaldi’s return turned David Price into a Boston Red Sox Nation spokesperson?

That appears to be the case, judging by Price’s gleeful reaction to reports saying Eovaldi had re-signed with the Red Sox on a four-year contract worth nearly $70 million. Price shared his excitement Thursday via Instagram in a post, which had a photo of the Red Sox pitchers on a duck boat during the World Series victory parade and this caption:

“Let’s Gooooooooo!!” Price wrote. “Don’t know why he opened his mouth like that but whatever … you’re still my guy. @Red Sox well done!!! #welcomebacknasty #stillascrubonfortnitefool”

Eovaldi arrived from the Tampa Bay Rays via trade just before the 2018 deadline. After settling in well with his new team, he became instrumental in the Red Sox’s World Series triumph, winning his two playoff starts and pitching quality innings out of the bullpen during the Fall Classic.

He also endeared himself to Price and other teammates, which probably is why his retention has caused minor celebrations among members of the Red Sox clubhouse and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images