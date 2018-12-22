DeMarcus Cousins Owns Kevin Durant With Posterizing Dunk In 1-On-1 Game

Well, it looks like DeMarcus Cousins is well on his way to a return to action.

The Golden State Warriors center has not yet played in a game this season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, but Boogie showed plenty of athleticism Friday while taking on teammate Kevin Durant in a game of 1-on-1 after practice.

It was all fun and games until, on the last possession of the duel, Cousins caught Durant with a pump fake and then obliterated him with a vicious dunk that put Durant on his back.

Boogie called game. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/u0J1q70BHB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 21, 2018

Durant took it in stride, laying on the ground with a smile on his face.

“He beat me today,” Durant told ESPN. “He beat me today, but I live to fight another day.”

As for the rest of the NBA … you’ve been warned. Boogie is on his way back.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images