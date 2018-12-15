Derek Grant, Penguins Take Advantage Of Bruins’ Defensive Miscues

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins were locked in a scoreless tie toward the end of the first period Friday at PPG Paints Arena, but some defensive miscues by the B’s helped the Pens break the deadlock.

After David Pastrnak failed to clear the puck out of the defensive zone, both Charlie McAvoy and John Moore got caught beneath the goaline trying to poke the saucer away from Matt Cullen. With two defenders occupied, Cullen slipped the puck to Derek Grant who was able to stick one past Jaroslav Halak to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

To see the breakdown of the play, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images