Derrick Henry Ran Wild On Jaguars With Legendary Fantasy Football Performance

Derrick Henry swung plenty of fantasy football playoff matchups Thursday night with a record-setting performance, but it’s more likely fantasy owners across the country are waking up and agonizing over their decision to leave the Tennessee Titans running back on the bench.
Henry had the game of his life on “Thursday Night Football” against the Jacksonville Jaguars, running for 238 yards on just 17 carries, four of which went for touchdowns. That included a ridiculous 99-yard touchdown scamper that you’ll be seeing on highlights for years.
From a fantasy football standpoint, Henry had one of the best games we’ve ever seen. According to basic Yahoo! fantasy scoring, Henry finished the night with a whopping 47.80 fantasy points. With the fantasy playoffs either upon us or with playoff spots hanging in the balance, having Henry on your roster and in your lineup would have gone a long way. However, Henry is owned in just 58 percent of Yahoo! leagues right now, although he’s seen a predictable uptick in the last day.
And of the folks smart enough (or lucky enough) to hold onto Henry or pick him up despite lackluster stats this season, only 18 percent have Henry in their starting lineup. Yikes.
Those who had him on the virtual pine weren’t happy.
Henry’s fantasy performance was the best of the season across the entire NFL for standard PPR scoring, slightly edging out Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey’s 46.7-point showing in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. Of course, if you take away the 11 points McCaffrey got for his 11 catches, the numbers become much more slanted in Henry’s favor, whose career night happened without a catch.
So if you started Henry on Thursday night, here’s to you. And if you got some questionable fantasy advice as to whether you should play him, well, we’re sorry?
