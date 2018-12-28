Devils Look To Capture Win Against Bruins Without Taylor Hall

The New Jersey Devils have not fared well over their last 15 games and their competition remains tough Thursday against a Boston Bruins team that has won three of their last four contests.

New Jersey, on the other hand, has lost six of its last eight and will need to take the ice against the B’s at TD Garden without Taylor Hall, who’s nursing a lower-body injury.

To see the Devils’ numbers through their last 15 games, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images