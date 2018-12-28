Save of the Game

Devils’ MacKenzie Blackwood Makes Slick Pad Save On Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk

by on Thu, Dec 27, 2018 at 10:01PM

The Boston Bruins struggled to get past the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, and MacKenzie Blackwood was a big part of that.

The Devils goalie stopped 40 of the 42 shots he was peppered with in New Jersey’s eventual 5-2 win at TD Garden. Blackwood came up big multiple times, including making a pad save on a shot from Matt Grzelcyk that changed direction after hitting Chris Wagner’s stick.

To see the save, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

