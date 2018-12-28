Devils’ MacKenzie Blackwood Makes Slick Pad Save On Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk

The Boston Bruins struggled to get past the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, and MacKenzie Blackwood was a big part of that.

The Devils goalie stopped 40 of the 42 shots he was peppered with in New Jersey’s eventual 5-2 win at TD Garden. Blackwood came up big multiple times, including making a pad save on a shot from Matt Grzelcyk that changed direction after hitting Chris Wagner’s stick.

To see the save, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images