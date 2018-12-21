Dez Bryant Determined To Resurrect NFL Career Upon Recovery From Injury

Dez Bryant won’t run a fade route out of the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver told Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Thursday he has no intention of retiring this offseason. Bryant currently is on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles last month just two days after signing with New Orleans. The Saints are open to bringing back Bryant next season, but if they don’t he’ll continue his career elsewhere.

“I have to (play again),” Bryant said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence E. Hill Jr. “I got business and I got ball. I can’t end like this. I have to throw the X up.”

Bryant joined the Saints following a months’-long employment search, which began in April when the Dallas Cowboys unceremoniously cut him after eight seasons with the team.

The 30-year-old reportedly received interest from several NFL teams before joining the Saints. The level of interest in Bryant’s services probably won’t match previous levels, but he shouldn’t struggle to return to the field if his determination to do so remains and he’s willing to adjust his salary demands.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images