Did LeBron James Consider Rockets In Free Agency? Lakers Star Opens Up

LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers this past summer almost felt like a foregone conclusion.

Rumors of James signing with the Lakers circulated throughout the 2017-18 NBA season, and the star forward wasted little time on the open market, agreeing to don the Purple and Gold on the very first day of free agency this past summer.

Still, one has to imagine James did his due diligence, as several other teams were vying for his services. The Houston Rockets reportedly were one of those clubs, but it sounds like they weren’t close to bringing King James to H-Town.

LeBron James on how much consideration he gave to joining the Houston Rockets this offseason: “Not much” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 13, 2018

The Rockets certainly could have been enticing on paper. Houston was within one game of the NBA Finals last season and feature two bonafide stars in James Harden and Chris Paul, the latter being one of James’ closest friends in the league. But it looks like James made a wise decision, as the Rockets currently own the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

The Lakers, on the other hand, currently boast the fifth-best record in the West and have started to put things together much quicker than most expected.

