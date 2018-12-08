Does Isaiah Thomas Still Have Beef With Danny Ainge? Former Celtic Clears Air

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics didn’t exactly have a harmonious separation.

After two and a half exciting seasons with the Celtics, Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017 in the blockbuster deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston. Thomas, who finished fifth in MVP voting during the 2016-17 season, has seen his career spiral a bit since, as he’s played for three teams since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

The two-time All-Star didn’t hide his initial feelings about the trade from the Celtics, even noting he might never speak to president of basketball operations Danny Ainge ever again. But it’s been over a year since the deal went down, and it appears the two have buried the hatchet.

Anybody I ever had beef with for whatever reason I apologize. I’m on some positive vibes only for life though! No grudges no nothing. Let’s be great together! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 7, 2018

Naw Danny knows how I always felt. We talked and we are GOOD now — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 7, 2018

While Thomas and the city of Boston quickly developed a love affair, the NBA is a business, and the Celtics did what they felt was best for the franchise. It’s safe to say the move paid dividends, as the C’s were within one game of the NBA Finals last season and are primed for a deep playoff run this campaign.

As for Thomas, he’ll continue to work to get healthy and ultimately join a Denver Nuggets team that could surprise in the Western Conference playoffs this season.

