Dolphins Already Have Elevator Decorated With Photo Of ‘Miami Miracle’

The Miami Dolphins have wasted little time immortalizing Sunday’s miracle play against the New England Patriots.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Monday tweeted a photo of an elevator at Hard Rock Stadium decorated with a photo of Kenyan Drake’s memorable touchdown. And, regardless of which team you root for, it’s tough deny how cool the finished product looks.

On second though, that’s probably tough for Patriots fans to look at.

The fallout from Sunday’s preposterous play has been entertaining, to say the least. Reaction videos of elderly fans and Patriots great Troy Brown, among others, have taken the internet by storm. There also is a ridiculously cool ‘Tecmo Super Bowl’ version of the play making the rounds.

It’s safe to say the Dolphins are basking in the glory of their Week 14 triumph. Bill Belichick, on the other hand, simply is relieved that nobody died.

