Dolphins Are Rightfully Wary While Preparing For Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy

FOXBORO, Mass. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration might want to look into Kyle Van Noy, because the New England Patriots linebacker has been a Miami Dolphin killer over the last two seasons.

“He’s been a nightmare for us,” Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. “I know that.”

Gase isn’t wrong. Van Noy had a sack, six tackles, a tackle for loss, two hurries and a QB hit last season in the Patriots’ 35-17 win over the Dolphins. He had four tackles, two hurries, a QB hit and a fumble recovery in the Patriots’ 38-7 win over the Dolphins this season. Van Noy was injured and inactive last season when the Patriots lost 27-20 to the Dolphins in Miami.

“He does a great job. He disrupts. He does a great job setting the edge,” Gase said. “He always does a great job any time we — if we ever try to run the ball to the edge, it’s getting to the point where it’s kind of pointless. He shuts down the run to his side. That whole defensive line does a great job as far as when they’re working their stunts and you got the TEs and the ETs, they set each other up so well. There’s a lot of unselfish football going on along the defensive front. He plays a big part of it. He causes all kinds of problems.”

The Dolphins have averaged just 3.3 yards per game in their last two games against the Patriots with Van Noy. Their quarterbacks have just a 70.6 passer rating in those two games.

