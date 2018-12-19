DraftKings Week 16 Optimal Lineup: Best Picks In DFS Fantasy Football

Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($5,700)
Prescott struggled last week against the Indianapolis Colts, but expect a big turnaround Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs feature one of the worst defenses in the league, and are especially weak against the pass. The 25-year-old has been on fire lately scoring over 20 fantasy points in five of his last nine games. Prescott is a cheaper QB option, who could have a big numbers Sunday.
Running Backs: Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys ($9,000); Sony Michel, New England Patriots ($4,900)
Elliot has been an absolute monster this season and should continue is onslaught against the Buccaneers. He has scored below 20 points just in two of his last seven games, eclipsing the 30-point mark three times.
Michel is a cheaper option with some upside. After losing two-straight, the Pats will look to get back on track and the rookie running back could be a huge lift for the offense. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 12, but also hasn’t rushed for fewer 57 yards in the same period.
Wide Receivers: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns ($6,200); Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals ($5,200); Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles ($4,800)
The Cincinnati Bengals are ranked 28th against the pass, and Landry is the go-to weapon for a team still clinging to a hope of making the playoffs. Expect an ample amount of targets for Landry as Baker Mayfield attempts to propel the Cleveland Browns to the postseason.
Fitzgerald is always a solid choice to have in your lineup. He’ll most likely receive the most looks on the team, and always has a chance for a big game. Fitzgerald is coming off a solid game against the Arizona Cardinals with seven reception for 82 yards. He most likely will have similar numbers this week and hopefully could add a touchdown.
Tate was electric to start the season, but has faltered since joining the receiver-heavy Eagles. With Nick Foles now at the helm for Philadelphia, and a tough matchup against against the stout Houston Texans defense, Tate potentially could see a larger role Sunday running from the slot.
Tight End: Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts ($5,700)
Ebron was held to only one catch for 18 yards last week against the Cowboys, but expect a better performance against the Giants. The 25-year-old has been a touchdown machine this season (12 receiving, one rushing), and could most definitely find his way back to the endzone Sunday.
Flex: Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars ($6,000)
Since returning from injury, Fournette has totaled at least 22 fantasy points in three of his six games, and could be inclined for another big game against the Miami Dolphins. DraftKings has the Dolphins defense ranked at 27, and could give Fournette a good shot for a monster game.
Defense: New England Patriots ($2,500)
The Pats are coming off of two-straight losses, so expect them to come out strong against the lowly Bills. They are a cheap option, who have five interceptions over their last four games.
