DraftKings Week 16 Optimal Lineup: Best Picks In DFS Fantasy Football

Just because your season-long fantasy football team flamed out doesn’t mean you still can’t make a little pocket change for holiday shopping.
With two weeks left in the NFL regular season, it’s time to hone in on daily fantasy to get the most out of Weeks 16 and 17.
Here is the optimal DraftKings lineup for Week 16:
Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($5,700)
Prescott struggled last week against the Indianapolis Colts, but we expect a big turnaround Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs feature one of the worst defenses in the league, and are especially weak against the pass. Prescott has been on fire lately scoring over 20 fantasy points in five of his last nine games. Prescott is a cheaper QB option, who could put up big numbers Sunday.
Running Backs: Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys ($9,000); Sony Michel, New England Patriots ($4,900)
Elliot has been an absolute monster this season and should continue his onslaught against the Bucs. He has scored below 20 points in only two of his last seven games, eclipsing the 30-point mark three times.
Michel is a cheaper option with some upside. After losing two-straight games, the Patriots will look to get back on track and the rookie running back could see a large number of carries against the Buffalo Bills. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 12, but also hasn’t rushed for fewer 57 yards over the same period.
Wide Receivers: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns ($6,200); Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals ($5,200); Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles ($4,800)
The Cincinnati Bengals are ranked 28th against the pass, and Landry is the go-to weapon for a team still clinging to a hope of making the playoffs. Expect an ample amount of targets for Landry as Baker Mayfield attempts to propel the Browns to a postseason berth.
Fitzgerald always is a solid choice to have in your lineup. He’ll most likely receive the most targets on the team, and always has a chance for a big game. The veteran wideout is coming off a solid game against the Atlanta Falcons where he tallied seven receptions for 82 yards.
Tate was electric to start the season, but has faltered since joining the defending Super Bowl champions. With Nick Foles now at the helm for Philadelphia, there’s a chance the Notre Dame product could see his numbers spike in Week 16.
Tight End: Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts ($5,700)
Ebron was held to only one catch for 18 yards last week against the Cowboys, but expect a better performance against the Giants. The 25-year-old has been a touchdown machine this season (12 receiving, one rushing), and most definitely could find his way back to the end zone Sunday.
Flex: Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars ($6,000)
Since returning from injury, Fournette has totaled at least 22 fantasy points in three of his six games, and could be headed for another big game against the Miami Dolphins. DraftKings has the Dolphins’ defense ranked at 27 so Fournette could be in store for a monster game.
Defense: New England Patriots ($2,500)
The Pats are coming off of two-straight losses, so expect them to come out strong against the lowly Bills. They are a cheap option, who have five interceptions over their last four games.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP