Drew Bledsoe Offers Idea On What Keeps Tom Brady Motivated At Age 41

Motivation is one of the key factors in success.

Any person at the top of their field has something that makes them tick, something that makes them get up every day with renewed purpose and fire to be the best at what they do.

At 41 years old, Tom Brady still appears motivated as ever to stay at the top of his game.

But what keeps Brady, a quarterback who already seen in many circles as the GOAT, motivated to continue to give the New England Patriots his all?

If you ask Drew Bledsoe, Brady’s motivation boils down to one thing: love of the game.

“He’s in a lot of ways still the same guy I met on the practice squad backing us up,” Bledsoe told Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne. “He still has that same passion and enjoyment for the game. The thing that keeps him going is really the same thing he had when he got there. The thing that’s most impressive is he’s been able to maintain that enjoyment of the game and that enjoyment of preparing to play.”

While most marquee athletes are concerned with adding onto their illustrious résumés late in their career, Bledsoe doesn’t think that matters to Brady.

“He’s not playing because he needs to prove anything,” Bledsoe said. “He’s playing because he wants to play. See, that’s where the media in general gets lost in all this stuff. Oh, a guy has to play for his legacy or A guy has to play to prove something. Ultimately, it’s a game, and you get to play it for a living. You do it as long as you can. … There’s nothing more that he enjoys in the world than playing and preparing to play football. If he was worried about legacy, he could have retired a long time ago.”

Brady’s numbers have dipped from his MVP season in 2017, but the Patriots star still appears as locked in as he was when he took over for Bledsoe in 2001. As long as Brady maintains his passion for the game and keeps his body healthy, he is primed to continue tormenting defenses for a few more seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images