Dunkin’ Donuts Trolls New Yorkers With Awesome Sign In Boston

The Boston-New York rivalry might not be as fierce as it used to be, but Dunkin’ Donuts is doing its part to heat things up.

The coffee and baked goods chain, which was founded in Quincy, Mass., currently has a sign in Boston that reads “Boston Runs On Dunkin’, Hard Work, The Sweat From 37 Championships #Titletown! And The Tears Of New Yorkers.”

You can check out the sign here.

Dunkin’ Donuts has become a nation-wide brand, so it should be interesting to see if New York locations retaliate with a sign targeting Boston sports and their fans.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports