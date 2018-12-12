Eagles QB Nick Foles Could Start In Week 15 As Carson Wentz Deals With Back Issue

The Philadelphia Eagles’ underwhelming follow up to winning Super Bowl LII took another hit Wednesday.

Philly holds a 6-7 record and is tied for second in the NFC East with the Washington Redskins. It began the season 2-3 and didn’t string together consecutive wins until Weeks 12 and 13 with victories against the New York Giants and Redskins.

The Eagles began the season without quarterback Carson Wentz as he recovered from ACL surgery. Now, they fear they may be without him Sunday, and possibly beyond, when the team travels to Los Angeles to take on the Rams, the very site Wentz’s season ended last year.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz, dealing with a back issue, is not expected to play this week, sources say. Depending on the result, given the time of year, Wentz may not play again in 2018. The team is still gathering info on his health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018

With Wentz possibly sitting out for the game and maybe even the season, Philadelphia will turn to Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in order to keep the Eagles’ playoffs hopes alive, a tall task since his first opponent is the 11-2 Rams.

Philadelphia did beat L.A. last December, 43-35, and Foles completed six of his 10 passes for 42 yards after Wentz left the game. This will be Foles’ first start since Week 2 when the Eagles were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images