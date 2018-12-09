Eagles Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

If you want a compelling playoff race, you’ve got one in the NFC East.

With Alex Smith going down with a season-ending injury, the East now is wide open, and the Redskins, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles all are vying for the divisional crown. The latter two will meet Sunday evening in Dallas in a tilt that could result in a tie atop the division.

The Cowboys enter the game with a 7-5 record, while Philly owns a 6-6 marker so far.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports GO

