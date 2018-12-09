NFL

Eagles Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

by on Sun, Dec 9, 2018 at 1:30AM

If you want a compelling playoff race, you’ve got one in the NFC East.

With Alex Smith going down with a season-ending injury, the East now is wide open, and the Redskins, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles all are vying for the divisional crown. The latter two will meet Sunday evening in Dallas in a tilt that could result in a tie atop the division.

The Cowboys enter the game with a 7-5 record, while Philly owns a 6-6 marker so far.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties