Eagles Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

The Philadelphia Eagles need Nick Foles to work a little more magic Sunday.

Entering Week 17, the Eagles are on the outside looking in as they visit the Washington Redskins in the season finale.

Foles kept the reigning Super Bowl champs’ season alive with a victory over the Houston Texans in Week 16, and he’ll need to at least help his team to a victory against the Redskins. The only way Philly can get into the playoffs is if they win and the Minnesota Vikings lose to the Chicago Bears.

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images