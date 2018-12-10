Elderly Patriots Fan Has Perfect Reaction To Crushing Loss To Dolphins

The New England Patriots’ devastating loss to the Miami Dolphins gave Patriots fans all the feels.

All the bad feels, of course.

As you probably know by now, the Dolphins executed a multi-lateral play, 69-yard touchdown in the closing seconds to beat New England 34-33 at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a disaster of epic proportions, one that could make the Patriots’ path to Super Bowl LIII much more difficult.

If there’s a silver lining to be found, however, it’s that videos of fans reacting to the “Miami Miracle” are wildly entertaining. One of the best clips features an elderly man and who we assume are his wife and grandson.

In any case, the fan’s reaction is pure gold (but does include some NSFW language.)

(You can click here to watch the video.)

We feel you, sir.

As for the Patriots, they’ll look to put the crushing defeat them as they prepare for a Week 15 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images