End Of Patriots Dynasty? Rich Eisen Passionately Scoffs At The Notion

The New England Patriots dynasty is ending, haven’t you heard?

Well, that still might prove to be the case. But for now, Rich Eisen isn’t buying it.

The NFL Network talking head passionately defended the Patriots on Sunday during “NFL Gameday.” Eisen met some resistance from the likes of Michael Irvin, however.

Take a look:

While talk of the Patriots’ demise might be premature, it’s hard to deny that New England isn’t in as good of a place as it was a few years ago. Furthermore, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora on Sunday reported that the Patriots could experience a “mass exodus” of coaches and front office staff during the offseason.

New England can clinch its 10th consecutive AFC East title with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images