Ex-NFL Player Thinks Patriots Deserve Criticism For Giving Josh Gordon Another Chance

The majority of thoughts about Josh Gordon on Thursday were focused on the health and mental well being of the New England Patriots wide receiver after he was suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy.

But, of course, at least one person had to take a different route.

That person was Marcellus Wiley.

During Thursday’s edition of FOX Sports’ “Speak For Yourself,” the former NFL defensive end went on a rant about why he believes the Patriots should be criticized for giving the troubled but talented receiver another chance.

“Look, there’s a difference between standards and ethics,” Wiley said. “My ethics agree with you — fifth, sixth, seventh chances if you continue to earn those opportunities. But by the standard of the media and criticism and how our game is played, yeah they need to be criticized. They need to be criticized the same as if a Mike Tomlin, Marvin Lewis, Jay Gruden had picked up a Josh Gordon and this didn’t work out. We all know that this lands differently if the Washington Redskins had picked up Josh Gordon and this would have occurred. We just see how they’re being criticized time and time again for the players they have on their roster currently.”

After Wiley clarified that he was not viewing substance-abuse issues the same as the domestic violence allegations against Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster, he continued his incoherent rant, which, naturally, included a mention of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

“It’s not in particular, it’s in general,” Wiley said. “I’m not talking about every player on their roster, I’m not talking about individual cases on their roster. I’m saying how these rosters sometimes become punching bags and then the New England Patriots become Teflon despite having what they’ve had on their rosters as well, which have included murderers. If you look at the list of players, it goes on and on, not just Aaron Hernandez — Albert Haynesworth, you could go to lighter cases, you could anywhere in the middle: Chad Ochocinco, things that just didn’t work out. But they continue to be allowed to have the opportunity and the pass by the media to continue to pick up these players. So, for that conversation alone, should they be criticized? Absolutely, yes. ”

First of all, Wiley should be criticized for even trying to equate the atrocities Hernandez committed with the mental health issues Gordon battles each and every day. Gordon’s battle with addiction and mental health are serious issues that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life, but his actions were not done out of malice and didn’t harm anyone but himself.

Should the Patriots be criticized for giving someone who was trying to turn their life around another chance? No. Gordon’s suspension only highlights the difficult battle that people who suffer from addiction face every day. The 27-year-old had a tough upbringing and has fought every day to try and beat his demons in order to provide for his family.

At this point, all that should matter is Gordon getting the help he needs and finding a way to have a healthy life with or without football.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images