Falcons Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

How will the Green Bay Packers fare after the sudden dismissal of longtime head coach Mike McCarthy?

Sunday’s matchup between the Packers (4-7-1) and Atlanta Falcons (4-8) marks the beginning of the Joe Philbin era in Green Bay. Both teams are riding lengthy losing streaks and are in the middle of disappointing seasons.

It’s unlikely either of these two teams will make the playoffs, but maybe Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers could put up some big numbers for your fantasy team Sunday.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons-Packers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images