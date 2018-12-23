Falcons Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Believe it or not, the Carolina Panthers still have a chance at making the playoffs.

Recently the Panthers announced that quarterback Cam Newton wouldn’t play the final two games due to a shoulder injury, although Carolina still hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from a postseason berth. It would be almost a miracle if they made the playoffs as they currently hold a 1 percent chance at extending their season.

Atlanta is coming off of arguably its best game of the season last week when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 40-14. The bad news is they might be without the services of star wide receiver Julio Jones on Sunday as he is recovering from injuries to his ribs and hips.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons vs. Panthers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images