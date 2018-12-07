Fantasy Football Week 14 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s playoff time.
In most leagues, Week 14 marks the beginning of the fantasy football playoffs. Even though it’s a two-week matchup in the postseason, there’s little room for error and you want to make sure to get off to the best possible start.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 14:
STARTS
Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Rivers has yet to throw fewer than two touchdowns in a game this season, and usually is uncorking about 30 or so passes each game. The Chargers are hitting their stride at the right time, and they’re playing a Bengals team that has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.
Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
In an already dynamic offense, Miller has proven to be an absolute horse. He’s hit at least 103 yards in his last two games, scoring a touchdown in one. The Colts’ rush defense isn’t bad, but Miller is playing well enough to justify slotting him in.
Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What a diamond in the rough Humphries has been. The Bucs have been a nightmare under center this season, but Jameis Winston finally is playing well enough, and Humphries is the guy on the receiving end of that improved play. He’s caught one touchdown in each of his last three games, and is going against a dreadful Saints pass defense in Week 14 that’s surrendered the most points to receivers this campaign.
Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
In a Week 13 performance where the Colts couldn’t put up any points, Ebron still found a way to make himself useful, catching 10 passes for 81 yards. He’s been a touchdown machine this season, so it’s fair to assume he’ll get back on track against a Texans defense that’s had some struggles against tight ends.
SITS
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
Stafford really hasn’t been that good since Week 9, and it’s certainly in part due to his lack of options beyond Kenny Golladay. In that stretch, he’s thrown five picks with just four touchdowns, and we can’t imagine he’s going to improve against the Cardinals, who have a stout pass defense.
Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Barber is averaging 12.6 fantasy points per game over the last three weeks, which might look good on the surface, but he’s been very touchdown-dependant. He might not be as fortunate this week against a very good Saints run defense, and he’s offered little in the way of pass-catching value, either.
Golden Tate, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Although Tate went off in an Eagles uniform for the first time in Week 13, consider us skeptical of a repeat performance. The upside is there for another good showing, but at this juncture, the risk of starting him in your playoff lineup might outweigh the reward.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings offense is going in the wrong direction, and Rudolph certainly is among those being adversely impacted. He’s yet to catch a touchdown since Week 3, doesn’t get many targets and will face a sharp Seahawks pass defense in Week 14. No thanks.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP