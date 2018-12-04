First Black Female NASCAR Tire Changer Will Be On The Rock’s ‘Titan’ Show

Brehanna Daniels is a woman of firsts.

The 24-year-old made history last year when she became the first African American woman to pit a car in one of NASCAR’s national series, and later took on tire-changing duties in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Stephen Leicht’s No. 55 Toyota team. Now, Daniels is looking forward to Jan. 3, where she will compete on the premiere of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new NBC show, “The Titan Games.”

For those unaware, “Titan Games” essentially is a re-imagining of “American Ninja Warrior,” which has endured peaks and valleys in popularity and overall coolness.

Mann it was killing me so much to keep it inside but I’m finally excited to announce that I will be competing in @TheRock’s new show @nbctitangames on January 3rd, 2019. Blood, sweat, and tears man!! Don’t miss it!! 🙏🏾😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KjzeJTyj9v — Brehanna Daniels (@Mindless_BMD) December 3, 2018

NASCAR fans shouldn’t be surprised if Daniels’ name starts popping up more often.

“Hopefully one day I can be on a Cup team,” she told USA Today in April. “That’s the ultimate goal to break every barrier I can being an African-American female in this sport.

“I feel like a female can do anything a man can do.”

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images