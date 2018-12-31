Floyd Mayweather Reveals Boxing Comeback Plans After Win Over Tenshin Nasukawa

Don’t call Floyd Mayweather’s latest fight a comeback.

The boxing legend revealed Monday he remains retired from the sport and has no intention of making a professional comeback. He said as much following his win over kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa via first-round knock-out in an exhibition fight in Saitama, Japan.

“We are both still undefeated,” Mayweather said, per The Mirror’s Jake Polden. “He is a great champion and a great fighter. I am still retired, I don’t look to come back to boxing. I came back for entertainment for the people of Japan.”

Mayweather, 41, expanded on his enduring retirement plans during a post-fight press conference.

Mayweather’s declaration might disappoint those who were hoping he’d return to the ring to fight UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov or fellow ageing boxer Manny Pacquiao.

For now, we only can take Mayweather at his word that he’ll stay retired and his 50-0 record will remain etched in history.

