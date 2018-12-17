Former Packers Safety Lays Into Aaron Rodgers After Packers’ Loss To Bears

It’s no secret the Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a no-good season, and that was cemented Sunday when they officially were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after losing to the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t look his best during Sunday’s matchup, completing 25 of his 42 passes with an interception and no touchdowns. And his performance caught the attention of a former Packers safety who questioned just how good the quarterback really is at football.

I mean really if you can’t out play Mitch Trubisky,how good are you?, Aaron’s only job is to OUT play the other QB! Agree? You will never win scoring 17 pts — leroy butler (@leap36) December 16, 2018

Yikes.

Butler hasn’t played for Green Bay since 2001, so he never spent any time around Rodgers. And to criticize the QB over one game against one of the league’s best defenses seems a little … odd.

There’s no denying Rodgers is a talented quarterback and very good at football. It hasn’t been the Packers’ best season, to say the least, but that doesn’t take away from the talent Rodgers brings to the field game in and game out.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images