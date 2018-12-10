Former Patriots Criticize Decision To Have Rob Gronkowski On Field For Dolphins’ Final Play

After the Miami Dolphins stunned the New England Patriots with a last-second, multi-lateral touchdown Sunday, many were wondering why Rob Gronkowski was on the field during the final play of the game.
The Patriots tight end was inserted as the last line of defense for a potential Hail Mary, but since the Dolphins were on their own 31-yard line, Adam Gase elected to call a hook-and-lateral play that saw Kenyan Drake sprint past Gronkowski and into the end zone to give the Dolphins a 34-33 win.
After the game, former Patriots Tedy Bruschi and Donte Stallworth took to Twitter to criticize Bill Belichick’s decision to put in Gronkowski when the chances of quarterback Ryan Tannehill uncorking a 70-yard throw to the end zone were slim.
Stallworth went a little further, calling it one of the worst calls Belichick has ever made.
He is indeed human, as is Gronkowski, who stumbled while trying to tackle Drake, allowing the Alabama product to get the edge and finish off one of the more improbable plays in history. At least Drake was apologetic (not really) after making Gronkowski look foolish on the final play.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
